Coronavirus: Recoveries outpace cases added to Saturday update

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s coronavirus recoveries outnumbered the cases added on Saturday in the daily update report from the state Department of Health and Human Services and the county Health Department.

Recoveries rose by 11 and cases by six, leaving the active case count at 167. Six people are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,340 recoveries from 1,528 cases. Twenty-one have died.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 506 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 320 in Bladenboro; 172 in East Arcadia; 166 in Clarkton; 95 in White Oak; 85 in Tar Heel; 34 in Kelly; 30 in Council; and 16 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two each in Dublin and Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,796 deaths, up 44 from Friday’s noon report.

• 429,776 cases, up 6,153.

• 2,577 hospitalized, up 63.

• 5,906,830 tests, up 56,589.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 17 of the deaths are suppressed; two are ages 75-and-older and one is ages 25-49; the most recent is not included in demographics data.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 385 deaths and 28,645 cases. Cumberland has 125 deaths and 11,025 cases; Robeson has 114 deaths and 8,244 cases; Columbus has 74 deaths and 3,011 cases; Sampson has 53 deaths and 4,171 cases; and Pender has 19 deaths and 2,194 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,891 deaths and 40,371 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 281 nursing homes, 175 residential care facilities, 52 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, seven each in Robeson and Cumberland, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen, Cumberland, Sampson and Columbus each are listed withone cluster.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.6 percent of the deaths (2,235) and 45.9 percent of the cases (197,246).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 483 deaths and 50,535 positive cases, Gaston County has 194 deaths and 12,185 cases, Rowan County has 149 deaths and 6,928 cases, Cabarrus County has 112 deaths and 8,547 cases, and Union County has 83 deaths and 9,492 cases — a total of 1,021 deaths and 87,687 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 322 deaths and 34,423 cases, Durham County has 127 deaths and 12,598 cases, Johnston County has 83 deaths and 9,066 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 4,363 cases — a total of 594 deaths and 60,450 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 277 deaths and 19,848 cases, Forsyth County has 184 deaths and 16,264 cases, Randolph County has 101 deaths and 6,472 cases, and Davidson County has 58 deaths and 6,525 cases — a total of 620 deaths and 49,109 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 15.9 million confirmed cases and 296,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.7 million.

There are more than 71.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.6 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.