ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has 161 active cases of coronavirus, the county Health Department said on Sunday in its daily report.

This is five more than Saturday, the second-lowest one day increase this month. Eleven recoveries were also added. Since the pandemic began, there have been 21 deaths from 1,533 cases, and 1,351 recoveries.

Six people are hospitalized.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 507 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 322 in Bladenboro; 172 in East Arcadia; 166 in Clarkton; 95 in White Oak; 85 in Tar Heel; 33 in Kelly; 30 in Council; and 16 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been three in East Arcadia, two each in Dublin and Bladenboro, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 5,823 deaths, up 27 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 436,595 cases, up 6,819.

• 2,520 hospitalized, down 57.

• 5,970,489 tests, up 63,659.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Ages for 17 of the deaths are suppressed; two are ages 75-and-older and one is ages 25-49; the most recent is not included in demographics data.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 385 deaths and 28,954 cases. Cumberland has 125 deaths and 11,193 cases; Robeson has 114 deaths and 8,282 cases; Columbus has 74 deaths and 3,037 cases; Sampson has 53 deaths and 4,208 cases; and Pender has 19 deaths and 2,234 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,899 deaths and 40,662 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 281 nursing homes, 175 residential care facilities, 52 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, seven each in Robeson and Cumberland, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen, Cumberland, Sampson and Columbus each are listed withone cluster.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (2,241) and 45.9 percent of the cases (200,355).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 484 deaths and 51,290 positive cases, Gaston County has 194 deaths and 12,381 cases, Rowan County has 149 deaths and 7,060 cases, Cabarrus County has 113 deaths and 8,687 cases, and Union County has 84 deaths and 9,645 cases — a total of 1,024 deaths and 89,063 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 323 deaths and 35,029 cases, Durham County has 128 deaths and 12,767 cases, Johnston County has 83 deaths and 9,202 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 4,405 cases — a total of 596 deaths and 61,403 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 276 deaths and 20,129 cases, Forsyth County has 185 deaths and 16,568 cases, Randolph County has 102 deaths and 6,570 cases, and Davidson County has 58 deaths and 6,622 cases — a total of 621 deaths and 49,889 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 16.2 million confirmed cases and 299,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.8 million.

There are more than 72.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.6 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.