ELIZABETHTOWN — The mailbag from Monday was still to come, but as the Bladen Journal went to press the Empty Stocking Fund donations have exceeded five figures.

At $11,652.50, this year’s total has exceeded the $10,300 from last year, and the 2015 total of $10,095 — the most prior to that.

The most recent donations came from:

• Anonymous, $50.

• Woody Horton, $25.

• Annual Cain Family Dinner, $500.

• United Way of Robeson County, $2,500.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership of the Bladen Journal, Leinwands, the Bladen County Department of Social Services and new this year the United Way of Robeson County. The United Way is helping make donations tax deductible.

All money collected is shared with children of the less fortunate in Bladen County.

The DSS handles all applications and makes selections for who receives vouchers from Leinwands on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown. The Bladen Journal makes the phone calls to those receiving, and passes out the vouchers. Those calls and distributions will be made this week.

Photo identification is required at pickup.

To reach the newspaper office, come to 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. This is also known as the old post office. It is at the intersection of Broad and Cypress streets, is next door to the Bladen County Public Library, and is across the intersection from the new Elizabethtown Fire Department.

The deadline for donations and applications was Friday.