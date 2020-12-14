ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Hospital, responding to an increase in volume of coronavirus cases, has instituted restrictions that include closure to all visitors until further notice.

The rules are in place for all member institutions of the Cape Fear Valley Health System. The exemptions to the rule include:

• Labor and delivery: Laboring mothers may have one support person or coach for the duration of their stay. If the support person or coach leaves the premises for any reason, he or she will not be allowed back into the building.

• Pediatric patients: A legal minor may have one parent or guardian with them.

• Patients who need a health-care decision maker or require communication assistance may have one assistance person with them.

• End-of-life patients may have one one-hour visit with up to four people.

A release says “even in the above situations, visitors with symptoms of a fever or respiratory illness symptoms, including cough or shortness of breath, should remain home. Hospitals will screen visitors for signs and symptoms of illness.”

