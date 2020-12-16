Bladenboro board selects mayor pro tem

BLADENBORO — Commissioners here have elected Stephanie Thurman as the mayor pro-tem for the upcoming year.

“I consider it an honor that my fellow commissioners have enough confidence in my abilities that they voted unanimously to select me for this position,” she said. “I gladly accept the duties and responsibilities of mayor pro-tem and will execute them to the best of my ability.”

Rufus Duckworth is mayor.

The commissioner position vacated by Rodney Hester’s election to the Bladen County Commission is yet to be filled.

The painting of the Medicine Shoppe wall has not been decided as of yet, along with a few other items that were tabled.

The board had a proposal from John Deaver for the old train depot building. That proposal included the town waiving his rent for the first year in lieu of the renovations that he was planning to do. Deaver also said he would enter into a five-year contract as well.

Seven tracts of property are to come to the town for the upcoming revitalization project in downtown. They are being transferred so the town can assist with the demolition work on the sites.

