Dublin employees approved for Christmas bonuses

DUBLIN — Commissioners here have approved Christmas bonuses for town employees.

The decision was made in the December monthly meeting.

Full-time employees will receive a bonus of $500 and part-time employees will receive a bonus of $250.

Drainage issues with two properties were also discussed in addition to a zoning concern.

Fire Chief Pete Batton said that the department was awarded a state forestry grant in the amount of roughly $8,800 and reported to the board that they ordered pagers, hoses, nozzles, tips for the nozzles and class A foam.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.