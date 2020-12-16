Greene’s Lake Conservation Park taking shape; board recognizes Employee of the Year

ELIZABETHTOWN — In just a few short weeks, Greene’s Lake Conservation Park has begun to transform.

“The property looks altogether different than what it did just a short few weeks ago and I rode the mayor out to give her an introductory tour before all the hard work began,” Eddie Madden, the town manager, told Town Council at last week’s regularly-scheduled meeting. “It looks like completely different property now, and our playground equipment is set to arrive before Christmas and installation will begin.”

Madden said significant progress was made by the Public Works and the Water departments. Smith Brothers Construction is also working on the project.

From a pretty much empty lot next to Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, the parcel is growing into a showpiece that Madden anticipates will be a bonus to the Bladen County attraction just off the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway.

”One part of our project is nearing completion, and that is on the Benny Greene industrial side near the emergency services facility,” Madden told the board.

The trails, parking lot landscaping and signage have gone up and Madden said it should be open to the public very soon. The other side of the park, on the Aviation Parkway side, is under significant construction. Madden said previously that this will be a multiple phase project, and that there will be more money needed to complete those phases.

“We anticipate all the work on both of those parts of this project to be done by mid-April or early May,” he said. “Restrooms will be constructed, and hopefully started in the month of December as well.

“We’re very pleased with how this is going. I think once you get out there and take a look around, you’ll find that this is going to be one of our better parks and certainly a gem for industrial park, and the customers, employees, and business owners that it serves. One of the, one of the most significant beneficiaries of this project is going to be in Cape Fear Winery.”

He added, “The project has opened up a corridor of lakeview for the winery, as well as greenspace, walking trails and other amenities that customers and guests of the winery can utilize.”

Madden said work is progressing in the Elizabethtown Cemetery project as well.

Council members celebrated Ricky Smith as the Employee of the Year for 2020. The board also approved a declaration of surplus property for some commercial timber. Board member Howell Clark raised concern about whether that was to be clear cut or not; the timber is going to be thinned.

The Sheriff’s Office was approved for a special use permit associated with constructing an accessory building larger than 750 square feet. This will enable them to house vehicles that were acquired for assistance during flooding events, like hurricanes.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.