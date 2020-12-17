Just a year after virus discovery in China, Bladen County Hospital administers vaccinations

“The coronavirus vaccine is one of if not the most monumental events in the last 100 years.” — Dr. Terri Duncan

ELIZABETHTOWN — Twelve months ago, a coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China.

This week, vaccinations for it began at Bladen County Hospital.

In between has been mystery in nearly every aspect of daily life, discovery of hope, and perhaps a promise for the return to life people around the world once knew. Lives have been lost, economies wrecked and uncertainty never higher for the generations living through America’s worst pandemic since 1918.

“The coronavirus vaccine is one of if not the most monumental events in the last 100 years,” said Dr. Terri Duncan, the director of the Bladen County Health Department. “The vaccine was developed on previous work in other SARS viruses, allowing a more rapid development, with safety at the forefront.”

Since the 1918 influenza pandemic, medicine has advanced with a number of vaccines including against polio, chickenpox, measles, mumps and rubella among others.

“As a child I remember standing in line and receiving the polio vaccine on a sugar cube,” Duncan said. “Because of that vaccine, polio was eradicated worldwide. My hope is that when my grandchildren are asked about COVID vaccine they will be able to respond as I do about the polio vaccine, that positively the vaccine made a difference!”

The world hasn’t seen a pandemic the scope of coronavirus since the 1918 flu infected about one-third of the world’s population, roughly 500 million. Deaths numbered 50 million, including 675,000 in the United States.

This coronavirus pandemic has caused more than 74.3 million cases and 1.6 million deaths, including 16.9 million cases and more than 307,000 deaths in America. Untold millions more have suffered in mental health, with medical advice against human engagements thus alienating people of all ages.

Unemployment has soared and small businesses have been hurt, including by government restrictions. No schools in the county have operated with in-person instruction five days a week since March 13. Few government meetings have been conducted in person since March, with most using an internet application such as Zoom. Houses of faith were told to close, litigated to reopen, and now move through the liturgical Advent and Christmas seasons careful not to cause a spread of the virus.

North Carolina’s shipment of vaccines, about 84,800, included 975 that came to Bladen County Hospital. Dr. Phillip Hall, a physician in the Emergency Department, was first on Tuesday to be administered a dose and Dottie Covington, a certified occupational therapy assistant, was second, hospital officials said.

The hospital is part of the Cape Fear Valley Health system. Eleven hospitals in the state were first to get vaccines, and three of those were under the Cape Fear Valley umbrella — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville and Hoke Hospital in Raeford were the others.

The vaccine being used was developed by Pfizer — a New York City-headquartered company with North Carolina plants in Sanford, Rocky Mount and Morrisville — and German partner BioNTech. It gained Food and Drug Administration approval just last Friday.

The company did its work outside of President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a public-private partnership initiated to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. Pfizer is working with the federal government on manufacturing and distribution.

“The speed is a reflection of years of work that went before,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert who has worked with the Trump administration and will continue with President-elect Joe Biden. “That’s what the public has to understand.”

The vaccine requires two doses to be administered three weeks apart. The medicine has to be stored at minus-94 degrees. Many are worried about side effects; most reported thus far are related to allergic reactions and can be handled when the person stays to be monitored for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the shot.

State leaders said before arrival that hospital workers would be the first to receive vaccination, with other health-care workers and nursing home residents next in line. Residents who self-report at least two serious underlying health issues would be the next highest priority.

Duncan said Bladen County has about 500 health-care workers including EMS, long-term care facility staff, hospital staff and public health staff. The county’s first shipment is a close match in volume to taking care of that population.

Supply is expected to increase here and throughout the country. For now, states are notified by the federal coronavirus team on Friday mornings if and how many doses are headed their way next. States have until Friday evenings to say where doses are to be shipped. Gov. Roy Cooper has asked Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the federal coronavirus task force, for more time to make those determinations.

Three hospitals in the state started vaccinating workers Monday, eight more were on Tuesday, and 42 were planned for Thursday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the cabinet-level secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said wide availability to the general public will likely be “well into the spring.”

Bladen County is on pace for its worst month of cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-two have died.

“Having vaccine available in Bladen County will provide another tool in the fight against the coronavirus,” Duncan said. “This is especially important as we are experiencing a very critical time in Bladen County with increased cases, increased positivity rates, increased hospitalizations and a reported additional death today.”

She said residents need to remember the advice of health experts across the country to wear a face covering, wait six feet apart and to wash hands often.

Forty-one cases of pneumonia in a mysterious nature were reported in Wuhan, China, between Dec. 12 and 29 last year. On Jan. 7, a novel coronavirus was identified by the country’s authorities.

The first case in America was reported on Jan. 21 in the state of Washington. It reached North Carolina on March 3 in Wake County, and on the evening of April 2 the Bladen County Health Department reported its first case.

The first death in the county was reported May 6. The month of June included 271 cases and the third death. There were five fatalities in August.

A single-day high of 176 cases being monitored was reported Wednesday.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.