Coronavirus: Fourth death this month recorded in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has recorded its fourth death this month from coronavirus, the county Health Department said Thursday.

The number of active cases rose to 190, highest yet, with another 27 cases added. There were 12 recoveries added. Four people are hospitalized. There have been 23 deaths.

At 268 cases in December, the county is just three shy of the total for the high month of June.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 532 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 334 in Bladenboro; 184 in Clarkton; 173 in East Arcadia; 98 in White Oak; 87 in Tar Heel; 39 in Council; 34 in Kelly; and 16 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,065 deaths, up 86 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 457,660 cases, up 5,786.

• 2,804 hospitalized, down seven.

• 6,149,645 tests, up 43,443.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 21 deaths are suppressed; two are ages 75-and-older and one is ages 25-49. The latest two deaths logged this week are not included yet.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 398 deaths and 30,152 cases. Cumberland has 130 deaths and 11,782 cases; Robeson has 115 deaths and 8,556 cases; Columbus has 77 deaths and 3,125 cases; Sampson has 56 deaths and 4,327 cases; and Pender has 20 deaths and 2,362 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,999 deaths and 42,085 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 303 nursing homes, 190 residential care facilities, 53 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, nine are in Cumberland, six in Robeson, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen has one cluster.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 68 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.3 percent of the deaths (2,323) and 45.7 percent of the cases (209,352).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 492 deaths and 53,526 positive cases, Gaston County has 203 deaths and 12,917 cases, Rowan County has 153 deaths and 7,403 cases, Cabarrus County has 120 deaths and 9,201 cases, and Union County has 87 deaths and 10,201 cases — a total of 1,055 deaths and 93,248 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 328 deaths and 36,338 cases, Durham County has 129 deaths and 13,162 cases, Johnston County has 90 deaths and 9,649 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 4,528 cases — a total of 609 deaths and 63,677 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 290 deaths and 21,086 cases, Forsyth County has 196 deaths and 17,429 cases, Randolph County has 107 deaths and 6,867 cases, and Davidson County has 66 deaths and 7,045 cases — a total of 659 deaths and 52,427 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 17.1 million confirmed cases and 309,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 9.9 million.

There have been more than 74.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.6 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.