ELIZABETHTOWN — The final total is in for the annual Empty Stocking Fund that helps children in Bladen County have a little merrier Christmas.

Donations this year were $11,652.50, topping the $10,300 of last year and the 2015 total of $10,095, which had been the highest in the latter half of the last decade.

As the week came to an end, the Department of Social Services was finalizing verification of applications and calls were being made to recipients of the vouchers. Calls were being made from the Bladen Journal office.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership of the Bladen Journal, Leinwands, the Bladen County DSS and new this year the United Way of Robeson County. The United Way helped make donations tax deductible.

All money collected is shared with children of the less fortunate in Bladen County.

Vouchers will expire Jan. 20 and photo identification is required at pickup.

To reach the newspaper office, come to 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. This is also known as the old post office. It is at the intersection of Broad and Cypress streets, is next door to the Bladen County Public Library, and is across the intersection from the new Elizabethtown Fire Department.