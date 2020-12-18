ELIZABETHTOWN — Maybe the protest worked before it happened.

Bladen County Schools said Friday morning it will have a special called Board of Education meeting on Monday at 4 p.m. The purpose of the meeting “is to make a decision about the current school year basketball season.”

The notice came less than three hours prior to a planned protest at East Bladen High School, and less than five days since it made its first decision on the season.

The protest was scheduled because students, families and supporters are upset the school board on Monday opted out of the season, primarily because of having to wear face coverings as ruled by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

On Thursday night at its final home volleyball game, black shirts emblazoned with #LETTHEMPLAY were being distributed and worn ahead of the Friday rally.

The link for the virtual meeting will not be shared by the district until just minutes before the meeting begins. The distribution points are the school district’s social media accounts.

At Monday’s school board meeting, the board voted on a motion to play wearing masks and, with Vinston Rozier absent, it was 5-3 against with only Alan West, Chris Clark and Dennis Edwards for it. West is an assistant coach for the East Bladen girls team.

In the days prior to the board meeting, the high school athletics directors and Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor had met and reportedly were all in agreement against playing with face coverings. That led to a recommendation that went before the board. Patty Evers is the girls coach and AD at East Bladen, and Travis Pait is the AD and boys coach at West Bladen.

Pait has voiced strong opposition against playing with face coverings. Evers has deferred all questions to the district office.

NCHSAA rules allowed practice to start Dec. 7. The first games are Jan. 5. Bladen teams are still allowed to do workouts.

