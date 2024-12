ELIZABETHTOWN — One suspect was arrested, another is wanted by lawmen following a search of a Sand Pit Road residence off U.S. 701 near Elizabethtown.

Jerome Richardson, of the 3200 block of U.S. 701, was arrested by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. He’s facing multiple drug charges. Bail was set at $25,500.

Wanted is Morris Rico Smith, of a residence on Sand Pitt Road. He’s facing multiple drug charges as well, including in relation to cocaine, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.