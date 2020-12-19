Coronavirus: County nears 300 for the month

ELIZABETHTOWN — Thirteen recoveries were included in the daily report of Bladen County’s coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Seven new cases were added, and six people are hospitalized among the 185 considered active. Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has recorded 1,637 cases and 1,429 recoveries; 23 have died.

In December, the county has recorded 294 cases — most of any month.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 542 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 337 in Bladenboro; 188 in Clarkton; 179 in East Arcadia; 102 in White Oak; 88 in Tar Heel; 42 in Council; 36 in Kelly; and 16 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,184 deaths, up 59 from Friday’s noon report.

• 472,268 cases, up 6,164.

• 2,846 hospitalized, up 22.

• 6,307,246 tests, up 75,404.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 21 deaths are suppressed; two are ages 75-and-older and one is ages 25-49. The latest two deaths logged this week are not included yet.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 402 deaths and 31,108 cases. Cumberland has 131 deaths and 12,308 cases; Robeson has 115 deaths and 8,717 cases; Columbus has 78 deaths and 3,207 cases; Sampson has 57 deaths and 4,441 cases; and Pender has 21 deaths and 2,435 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,045 deaths and 43,073 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 305 nursing homes, 205 residential care facilities, 56 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (2,375) and 45.8 percent of the cases (216,532).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 504 deaths and 55,175 positive cases, Gaston County has 217 deaths and 13,400 cases, Rowan County has 156 deaths and 7,724 cases, Cabarrus County has 122 deaths and 9,516 cases, and Union County has 89 deaths and 10,541 cases — a total of 1,088 deaths and 96,356 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 336 deaths and 37,903 cases, Durham County has 130 deaths and 13,441 cases, Johnston County has 90 deaths and 10,021 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 4,604 cases — a total of 618 deaths and 65,969 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 293 deaths and 21,642 cases, Forsyth County has 197 deaths and 18,087 cases, Randolph County has 108 deaths and 7,092 cases, and Davidson County has 71 deaths and 7,386 cases — a total of 669 deaths and 54,207 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 17.5 million confirmed cases and 315,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10 million.

There have been more than 76 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.6 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.