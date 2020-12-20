Coronavirus: Fifth fatality in December, 24th overall, recorded in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — December’s fifth fatality, and the 24th since the pandemic began, was recorded in Bladen County’s daily update Sunday.

After 50 days without a death, including all of November, the county has logged five in 18 days and matched both August and September for highest number in a month. The August deaths happened in a span of 16 days; September included the only occurence of two coming on the same date, and all five within 14 days — part of seven in 21 days stretching into the first two days of October.

One dozen recoveries were added Sunday for the county, and 14 new cases. There are six people hospitalized among 186 cases considered active. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,651 cases and 1,441 recoveries; in December, there have been 308 cases and 264 recoveries, respectively, each the most for a single month.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 547 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 340 in Bladenboro; 192 in Clarkton; 183 in East Arcadia; 101 in White Oak; 91 in Tar Heel; 42 in Council; 36 in Kelly; and 16 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,224 deaths, up 40 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 479,168 cases, up 6,900.

• 2,748 hospitalized, down 98.

• 6,372,829 tests, up 65,583.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 21 deaths are suppressed; two are ages 75-and-older and one is ages 25-49. Three deaths are not included.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 15 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 404 deaths and 31,548 cases. Cumberland has 131 deaths and 12,509 cases; Robeson has 116 deaths and 8,817 cases; Columbus has 79 deaths and 3,254 cases; Sampson has 57 deaths and 4,503 cases; and Pender has 21 deaths and 2,465 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,057 deaths and 43,728 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 305 nursing homes, 205 residential care facilities, 56 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (2,387) and 45.9 percent of the cases (219,785).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 507 deaths and 55,944 positive cases, Gaston County has 217 deaths and 13,597 cases, Rowan County has 156 deaths and 7,859 cases, Cabarrus County has 124 deaths and 9,684 cases, and Union County has 89 deaths and 10,711 cases — a total of 1,093 deaths and 97,795 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 337 deaths and 38,605 cases, Durham County has 131 deaths and 13,543 cases, Johnston County has 90 deaths and 10,168 cases, and Orange County has 62 deaths and 4,660 cases — a total of 620 deaths and 66,976 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 293 deaths and 22,002 cases, Forsyth County has 200 deaths and 18,341 cases, Randolph County has 109 deaths and 7,181 cases, and Davidson County has 72 deaths and 7,490 cases — a total of 674 deaths and 55,014 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 17.8 million confirmed cases and 317,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10 million.

There have been more than 76.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.6 million deaths.

