Bladenboro kids shop with a cop for Christmas

BLADENBORO — Southeastern Cruisers Car Club, Bladenboro Primary School administrative staff and the Bladenboro Police Department have worked together to bring holiday cheer to kids in the area through the Christmas for Kids program.

“I would like to thank the citizens, businesses, Bladenboro Primary School and the Southeastern Cruisers Car Club for making this happen,” said Police Chief William Howell.

The kids had a chance to go shopping at Walmart, get a bicycle provided by the car club, and also have a lunch at McDonald’s.

“Our Christmas for Kids program was able to buy for 12 children this year,” Howell said.

The kids had their shopping trip on Dec. 8 at the Walmart in Elizabethtown.

Earlier in the month at the Christmas tree lighting in Bladenboro the car club presented Police Chief Howell with a check for $500 toward the program.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.