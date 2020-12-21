East Arcadia gym renovation sparkles, including the six-figure cost savings

Not only is the gym improved, it cost $140,000 less than the original $168,000 price tag

EAST ARCADIA — The gymnasium at East Arcadia School, named after Berline P. Graham, looked like it was falling apart at first glance just a few months ago.

The ceiling was peeling from air conditioning destroying the interior side of of the roof insulation. The floor was popping up, causing a trip hazard. Saying it was in bad shape was putting it mildly.

Thanks to the diligent work of Bladen County School’s maintenance team of 14, it’s now gone through a dramatic transformation, plus come well under budget to boot.

“When we had done an estimated budget to do it by hiring outside contractors it was about $168,000,” said Russell Worley, the maintenance director. “And we were able to do all the work inside the maintenance department and we did have labor involved. It took us about two weeks to do it. But we’re somewhere around $22,000.”

By doing the work themselves instead of contracting it all out, they were able to save the county about $140,000.

“What we did is, we found a liner system that’s made to go inside metal buildings,” Worley said.

That liner is made of material equivalent to R13 insulation with a white side and foil side. That foil side is reflecting up and toward the roof.

“There are the little divots there, and we clip those onto the perling, and we pull it tight,” he said. “It not only looks aesthetically a lot better but it gives us a dead air space between the actual roof cancellation that looks so bad.”

They didn’t even have to remove the insulation. The dead air space helps with the insulation as well as brightens everything up. Before the light wasn’t reflected down, and now the entire space looks much better.

They also replaced an air conditioning unit and that has already started the ball rolling on cost savings. Worley said even on the coldest days the system is only having to run half as much.

“We’re only having to run one unit because we got a lot more insulation in the ceiling right now,” he said.

Worley also said that having one new unit and one older unit will help them both last longer.

There was a plastic floor in place before that was over the existing floor tiles. That plastic floor was almost a snap-lock floor with slightly corrugated texture. It was popping up throughout.

“It had gotten to a point that it had met its lifespan,” Worley said.

That floor was taken up, the old tiles were cleaned, repainted and waxed. They made a point to work on the ridge cap and sealed up places that were leaks.

“The ridge cap has a little bit more of an overhang and we replaced the screws and made sure we kept it watertight, painted the outside, the backboards and the outside doors,” he said.

The project is mostly finished, and Worley said that every person on his team had a hand on the project. There were a few unusual challenges, like having to bring workers lunch, because going out to lunch is just too far.

A few more items are on the punch list for this project, like redirecting some of the air conditioning ducts, but he said that that should be about the last of it, before he can move on to his next project.

