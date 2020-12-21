ELIZABETHTOWN — Two check presentations for a total of $3,000 have been presented by the Bladen County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, helping youth in the county.

One was for $2,350 to the Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association. The money will be used to assist Families First and the Department of Social Services with purchases of Christmas presents for underprivileged children.

The second was for $650, presented to the Bladenboro Police Department’s Christmas for Kids program.

The goals of the JCPC are to foster communities that are safe from juvenile crime; collaborate with court officers, schools and other youth service providers to determine and provide the right program for each youth; safe housing and positive social skills; assessment, treatment and education of youth; and helping youth stay out of the juvenile justice system.

The five programs of the council include Teen Court; Restitution & Community Services; Life Skills; Psychological Assessment; and Supportive Services for Students and Parents.

