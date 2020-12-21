Coronavirus: Ten recoveries added to Bladen County list

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County reports six people remain hospitalized among 182 active cases.

The Health Department released its daily report Monday afternoon. The report added six more cases and 10 recoveries. Since the pandemic began, the county has had 1,657 cases and 1,451 recoveries.

Twenty-four have died.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 552 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 341 in Bladenboro; 193 in Clarkton; 183 in East Arcadia; 102 in White Oak; 91 in Tar Heel; 42 in Council; 36 in Kelly; and 16 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,240 deaths, up 16 from Sunday’s noon report.

• 483,647 cases, up 4,479.

• 2,817 hospitalized, up 69.

• 6,419,622 tests, up 46,793.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 404 deaths and 31,750 cases. Cumberland has 131 deaths and 12,589 cases; Robeson has 116 deaths and 8,881 cases; Columbus has 79 deaths and 3,268 cases; Sampson has 57 deaths and 4,533 cases; and Pender has 21 deaths and 2,479 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,061 deaths and 43,852 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 305 nursing homes, 205 residential care facilities, 56 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least five months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (2,396) and 45.9 percent of the cases (221,940).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 507 deaths and 56,517 positive cases, Gaston County has 218 deaths and 13,756 cases, Rowan County has 156 deaths and 7,926 cases, Cabarrus County has 124 deaths and 9,808 cases, and Union County has 90 deaths and 10,852 cases — a total of 1,095 deaths and 98,859 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 337 deaths and 39,019 cases, Durham County has 131 deaths and 13,635 cases, Johnston County has 90 deaths and 10,269 cases, and Orange County has 63 deaths and 4,681 cases — a total of 621 deaths and 67,604 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 293 deaths and 22,154 cases, Forsyth County has 206 deaths and 18,525 cases, Randolph County has 109 deaths and 7,234 cases, and Davidson County has 72 deaths and 7,564 cases — a total of 680 deaths and 55,477 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 17.9 million confirmed cases and 318,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10 million.

There have been more than 77.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.6 million deaths.

