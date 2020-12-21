ELIZABETHTOWN — The mother-daughter tandem of Aiyana and Angie Loury are winners of the inaugural Elf Scavenger Hunt, a Christmas attraction of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Derrick and Alaina Gilchrist captured first place in the Lighting the Lake contest for residences, and Langston’s Motel was the business winner.

The activities were part of the chamber’s first Warm Southern Christmas. The activities began on Thanksgiving Friday with a tree lighting on the corner of Broad and Poplar on the square of the Bladen County Courthouse, and a storefront decorating contest. The Elf Scavenger Hunt and the Lighting the Lake got going over the weekend and each continued deep into December.

The scavenger hunt required entrants to visit at least 10 stores over three weeks. The Lourys took home a giant stocking filled with goodies from merchants valued at more than $500.

The Gilchrists live at 326 Lake Shore Drive. Second place for the residences went to Kent Smith, 35 Myrtle Ave., and third was Cheryl and Hector Ray, 97 Johnson St.

Runner-up for businesses was Regal Resort, with White Lake Holiday Resort third.

Voting was done by the public through the chamber’s Facebook page.

Terri Dennison, the chamber director, said many piers that were not entered into the contest also joined in the spirit and decorated as well. Duke Energy sponsored the contest.

