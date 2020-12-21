ELIZABETHTOWN — The Board of Education for Bladen County Schools has pivoted.

On Monday afternoon, it rescinded a move the previous Monday that prevented high school players at East Bladen and West Bladen from playing basketball in competition. The move also came one business day after a demonstration protesting that decision held at East Bladen on Friday.

The first games are Jan. 5, with East Bladen hosting Whiteville and West Bladen visiting St. Pauls.

Concerns had been raised after students complained about having issues breathing while playing with masks on; however, new mask solutions are being provided that are expected to alleviate that concern.

Alan West moved the motion in the virtual meeting to approve basketball participation under the rules of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The motion was seconded by Vinston Rozier. Five were for the motion: Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards, Glenn McKoy, Rozier and West.

Voting to keep the players on the sidelines were Tim Benton, Cory Singletary and Chairman Roger Carroll.

Gary Rhoda was not present.

News of Friday’s planned demonstration began to circulate at least a day earlier. On Senior Night for the volleyball team, East Bladen parents and supporters were handed #LETTHEMPLAY shirts to wear to the school for the Friday afternoon gathering.

On Friday morning, less than three hours before the protest would start, the school board posted its notice for a called special meeting to take place on Monday afternoon.

In the days prior to last week’s board meeting, the high school athletics directors and Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor had met and reportedly were all in agreement against playing with face coverings. That led to a recommendation that went before the board. Patty Evers is the girls coach and AD at East Bladen, and Travis Pait is the AD and boys coach at West Bladen.

Pait has voiced strong opposition against playing with face coverings. Evers has deferred all questions to the district office.

NCHSAA rules allowed practice to start Dec. 7.

