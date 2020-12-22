The following are known closures and adjustments related to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays:

• Bladen County government: Offices closed Thursday, Friday, Monday, Jan. 1.

• Bladen County Solid Waste: All convenience centers will be closed Wednesday, per normal scheduling. All convenience centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All convenience centers will be closed Friday. Normal operations shall resume on Saturday, December 26th. The transfer station resumes normal operations Dec. 29. Convenience centers are on regular 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. operations Jan. 1; the transfer station is closed Jan. 1 and resumes operations Jan. 4.

• Bladen County Library: All branches are closed Thursday through Monday; all branches close at 6 p.m Dec. 31 and reopen at normal times Jan. 4.

• Elizabethtown: Town Hall closed Thursday, Friday, Monday, Jan. 1.

• Post office: No mail delivery Friday and Jan. 1.

• Bladen Journal: Closed Friday and Jan. 1.