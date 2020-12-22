Bladen County residents will get money from Beltway in trillion-dollar deal

ELIZABETHTOWN — More aid is about to make its way from the Beltway to Bladen County.

The second major relief package helping Americans in economic distress caused by the coronavirus was passed by Congress late Monday night and headed to the desk of President Donald Trump. The bill includes many things, including $900 billion in COVID-19 aid and a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill.

In addition to the virus, there is unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.

Congress did not see the total package — at 5,593 pages, it is the lengthiest bill ever — until Monday afternoon, but voted on it within hours. The Senate was in favor 92-6 and the House of Representatives 359-53.

Notable in the House votes was North Carolina District 9 Rep. Dan Bishop, who until a new Congress is seated next month still represents a portion of Bladen County, voted against it on the grounds Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed legislation according full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe. Bishop tweeted, “Voting no bc the Lumbee get screwed one more time after 200 years of waiting.”

In full, the bill is very similar to what Senate Republicans proposed in July costing about $1 trillion. Pelosi scoffed at that summertime bill, done during the heat of the presidential campaign between Trump and Joe Biden. Biden won the election, and encouraged Congress in recent days to put aside differences with parts of the bill and pass it.

What it means to Bladen County in terms of the virus is:

• $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making $150,000 per year — with payments phased out for higher incomes —- with $600 additional payments per dependent child. This accounts for $166 billion in the package. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said money should start going out next week, pending Trump’s signature.

• Unemployment insurance is another $120 billion, with supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefits but at $300 per week — through March 14 — instead of the $600 per week benefit that expired in July. There is an extension of special pandemic benefits for “gig” workers, and an extension of the maximum period for state-paid jobless benefits to 50 weeks.

• The Paycheck Protection Program returns, another $284 billion part of the bill. PPP provides forgivable loans to qualified businesses. Those particularly hard hit can qualify again. The subsidies are not taxed.

• There is $69 billion nationally for vaccines, testing and health providers. From that, $30 billion is for the procurement of vaccines and treatments, distribution funds for each state, and additions to a strategic stockpile. Testing, tracing and mitigation is $22 billion, there’s $9 billion for health-care providers and $4.5 billion for mental health.

• There is help — $82 billion worth — for schools and colleges. The majority, $54 billion, goes to K-12 schools affected by the pandemic; $23 billion is for colleges and universities. The rest is $4 billion to a Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund and nearly $1 billion for Native American schools.

• Farmers and food aid totals $26 billion. There’s $13 million for farmers and ranchers, and $13 million going toward stamp benefits, funding food banks, Meals on Wheels, and other types of food aid.

• Renters can get help. There’s money, $25 billion, for a first of its kind federal rental assistance program with money distributed by local and state governments to help people who have fallen behind on their rent and may face eviction.

• Families needing help on child care are getting help through the Child Care Development Block Grant. There’s $10 billion for that.

• And the U.S. Postal Service is being forgiven a $10 billion loan provided in earlier legislation.

The omnibus appropriations of $1.4 trillion include a final $1.4 billion installment for a wall on the border with Mexico. It also includes annual spending bills that fund agency operating budgets through Sept. 30.

The miscellaneous portion of the bill is more than 3,000 pages. Within that is legislation to protect consumers from surprise medical billing, extensions of a number of expiring tax breaks, and $10 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers flood control, environmental and coastal protection projects.

The Senate Historical Office said the previous record for the length of legislation was the 2,847-page tax reform bill of 1986 — about one-half the size of Monday’s behemoth.

