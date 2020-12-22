Tower up in northern end of county

ELIZABETHTOWN — A new cell tower has been constructed in Elizabethtown for AT&T and FirstNet subscribers.

The tower is going to enhance 4G LTE coverage, a release says. The area targeted is on the northern border. First responders will benefit from the new tower in addition to residents of the area.

Robert Doreauk, regional director of external affairs for AT&T North Carolina, said in the release, “We want our customers to have a great experience. With 4G LTE service, they’ll be able to experience better network connectivity while streaming videos, sharing on social media or texting family and friends. We consistently work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders. And we’re investing in our wireless network to accomplish that.”

The company said public safety and first responders on FirstNet will also benefit. FirstNet is a communications platform providing emergency workers access to Band 14, a spectrum set aside specifically for FirstNet.

“For folks living in rural areas, a robust wireless network may be even more important than for those living in major cities,” state Rep. William D. Brisson said in the release. “As more and more people rely on their smartphones to stay in touch with friends and family, connect to the internet, and conduct business, this new wireless site is very welcome. Announcements like this show that the work we do at the General Assembly to encourage private investment in advanced technology is paying off for Bladen County and North Carolina.”

