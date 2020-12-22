Bladen commissioners approve supplements to county employees

ELIZABETHTOWN — County commissioners on Monday approved COVID-19 supplements for full- and part-time employees of the county.

The board will be able to pay for the plan through what County Manager Greg Martin called a “net gain” on the CARES Act funding passed by Congress earlier this year. Unanimous in approval, the board will send one-time payments of $450 to full-time employees and $225 to part-timers.

An original idea to do $450 and $50 was nixed and discussed briefly, leading to the compromise suggested by a freshman commissioner, the Rev. Cameron McGill.

The final meeting of the calendar year was attended by seven commissioners in the Superior Courtroom of the Bladen County Courthouse, with two others participating through telephone and Zoom.

Past chairman Ray Britt was recognized at the outset for his service in the past year by County Manager Greg Martin and Chairman Charles Ray Peterson.

A public hearing was held for the 2022 Community Transportation Program Grant. Nobody came to speak on the application that covers the Bladen Area Rural Transportation System, or BARTS, administrative grant in the 2022 fiscal year.

The board set Feb. 10 for its annual planning retreat. Tentatively, it will begin at 9 a.m. Possible locations pending scheduling conveniences at each could be the Mac Campbell Sr. Terminal Building or the teaching auditorium of the Findt Workforce Development Building on the campus of Bladen Community College.

The commissioners moved into session as the county water board and LKC Engineering provided an update on the Phase IV Water System Expansion Project, with Logan Parsons and Adam Kiker attending. Three contracts were discussed for the panel by Parsons.

One pact involves 27.5 miles of new water lines. This construction started in July 2020 by Herring-Rivenbark out of Kinston and is roughly halfway complete.

A second contract includes a new well and SCADA system. SCADA is an acronym for supervisory control and data acquisition. Bill’s Well Drilling Co. out of Fayetteville started work in July. The new well is located off Guyton Road.

On a third contract, there will be system-wide water meter replacement. Fortiline Waterworks & G2 Utilities out of Wilmington is the contractor. This project began in August, and thus far includes about 4,500 of 6,400 meters being replaced.

Funding is by USDA Rural Development, including a 40-year $4.9 million loan, a $1 million grant, and $517,000 of local contribution.

As a water board, the commissioners approved change orders within all three contracts. There was no controversy in any of those decisions.

In action related to the Department of Social Services, the board approved for DSS a memorandum of understanding with the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In action related to the Health Department, the board:

• approved for the Health Department fees, eligibility and billing policy procedures.

• approved a Walsh University clinical affiliation agreement.

• approved unrelated memorandums of understanding with Bladen County DSS, Cape Fear Valley Women’s Health Specialists of Elizabethtown, Bladen Medical Associates, the Columbus County Health Department, and with Eastpointe MCO.

The panel was updated on the State of the County Report from the Health Department. A strategic plan for 2020-23 was also presented, and an update given on COVID-19. Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Health Department, said a shipment of 100 doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna arrived on Monday and staff began inoculations.

Shipments are expected to come regularly, including another 100 doses next week, she said.

Per the board’s protocols, Peterson announced a bridge naming measure would be forthcoming. It is a third attempt to honor Ron Allen, a firefighter for Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department who lived in Dublin.

The board — although of a different makeup — unanimously agreed in an April 15, 2019, meeting to name a stretch of N.C. 87 for Allen. However, the state Department of Transportation responded by saying fallen first responders can only go on structures. That necessitated voting on a new resolution, and the same board members then voted 7-2 — Michael Cogdell and Arthur Bullock were against — on Feb. 17 in favor of naming for Allen two bridges on N.C. 87 between Dublin and Tar Heel.

Because DOT requires unanimous votes, the measure again failed despite the super-majority decision.

Cogdell and Bullock remain on the board, as do Peterson, Ray Britt and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins. If and when it comes forward, it will be the first opportunity for votes on the measure from McGill, Mark Gillespie, Rodney Hester and Dr. Greg Ellis.

