ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County joined the list of the most impacted counties by color code, the state said Tuesday.

The COVID-19 County Alert System now includes 65 counties in the red, including Bladen. There are 27 orange and eight yellow. Two weeks ago, there were 48 red, 34 orange and 18 yellow.

Red indicates critical community spread, orange is substantial and yellow is significant. Of adjacent counties, Sampson and Columbus remain orange; Cumberland, Robeson and Pender are red. The nearest yellow county is Greene about an hour away, one of just three east of Raleigh.

The county continues to have one listing each on the Department of Health and Human Services reports for clusters and outbreaks that are released twice a week. For outbreaks, defined as two or more in congregate living settings, Elizabethtown Health and Rehab has 11 staff and five residents with the virus. For clusters, defined as five or more in child care centers and schools, Emereau: Bladen Charter School has 14 staff and eight children.

The school finished first semester Nov. 24 and doesn’t return until Jan. 4.

The county has 190 active cases and five people hospitalized. There were 20 cases and 12 recoveries added in Tuesday’s update. Since the pandemic began, the county counts 1,677 cases and 1,463 recoveries. Twenty-four have died.

The Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 560 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 345 in Bladenboro; 198 in Clarkton; 184 in East Arcadia; 104 in White Oak; 91 in Tar Heel; 44 in Council; 36 in Kelly; and 16 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,291 deaths, up 51 from Monday’s noon report.

• 488,902 cases, up 5,255.

• 3,001 hospitalized, up 184.

• 6,465,155 tests, up 45,533.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 405 deaths and 31,999 cases. Cumberland has 131 deaths and 12,691 cases; Robeson has 116 deaths and 8,951 cases; Columbus has 80 deaths and 3,289 cases; Sampson has 57 deaths and 4,565 cases; and Pender has 21 deaths and 2,503 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,082 deaths and 44,033 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 309 nursing homes, 208 residential care facilities, 56 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, seven in Robeson, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months — a slight dip due to medical procedural masks dropping to 143 days of supply on hand.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (2,421) and 45.9 percent of the cases (224,387).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 512 deaths and 57,131 positive cases, Gaston County has 225 deaths and 13,914 cases, Rowan County has 156 deaths and 8,048 cases, Cabarrus County has 125 deaths and 9,973 cases, and Union County has 93 deaths and 10,994 cases — a total of 1,111 deaths and 100,060 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 337 deaths and 39,278 cases, Durham County has 131 deaths and 13,775 cases, Johnston County has 90 deaths and 10,387 cases, and Orange County has 63 deaths and 4,703 cases — a total of 621 deaths and 68,143 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 294 deaths and 22,437 cases, Forsyth County has 207 deaths and 18,770 cases, Randolph County has 114 deaths and 7,300 cases, and Davidson County has 74 deaths and 7,677 cases — a total of 689 deaths and 56,184 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 18.1 million confirmed cases and 322,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10 million.

There have been more than 77.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.7 million deaths.

