Coronavirus: Bladen hits single-day high of cases being monitored

ELIZABETHTOWN — In the final report before Christmas, the county and state on Wednesday say a single-day high of 196 coronavirus cases are being monitored.

Bladen County added 14 cases and eight recoveries from the previous day. The previous high was 191 last Friday. In December, 348 cases and five deaths have been recorded.

Six people are hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,691 cases, 1,471 recoveries and 24 deaths in Bladen County.

The next reports will be issued Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 565 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 350 in Bladenboro; 203 in Clarkton; 185 in East Arcadia; 104 in White Oak; 93 in Tar Heel; 45 in Council; 36 in Kelly; and 16 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,360 deaths, up 69 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 494,511 cases, up 5,609.

• 3,043 hospitalized, up 42.

• 6,508,956 tests, up 43,801.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 408 deaths and 32,313 cases. Cumberland has 132 deaths and 12,859 cases; Robeson has 117 deaths and 9,022 cases; Columbus has 80 deaths and 3,327 cases; Sampson has 58 deaths and 4,592 cases; and Pender has 21 deaths and 2,513 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,106 deaths and 44,441 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 314 nursing homes, 219 residential care facilities, 58 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, eight in Robeson, three each in Sampson, Columbus and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months — a slight dip due to medical procedural masks dropping to 143 days of supply on hand.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.6 percent of the deaths (2,453) and 45.9 percent of the cases (226,881).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 514 deaths and 57,755 positive cases, Gaston County has 225 deaths and 14,056 cases, Rowan County has 160 deaths and 8,201 cases, Cabarrus County has 128 deaths and 10,158 cases, and Union County has 93 deaths and 11,146 cases — a total of 1,120 deaths and 101,316 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 337 deaths and 39,487 cases, Durham County has 134 deaths and 13,919 cases, Johnston County has 93 deaths and 10,551 cases, and Orange County has 63 deaths and 4,738 cases — a total of 627 deaths and 68,695 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 303 deaths and 22,681 cases, Forsyth County has 212 deaths and 18,979 cases, Randolph County has 114 deaths and 7,430 cases, and Davidson County has 77 deaths and 7,780 cases — a total of 706 deaths and 56,870 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 18.3 million confirmed cases and 324,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10 million.

There have been more than 78.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.7 million deaths.

