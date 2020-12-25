ELIZABETHTOWN — Donations for the Empty Stocking Fund have closed with the total rising for the third consecutive year.

The fund to help Bladen County children under the age of 18 reached $11,652.50 this year. Last year was $10,300 and the year prior was $8,185.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership of the Bladen Journal, Leinwands, the Bladen County Department of Social Services and new this year the United Way of Robeson County. The benevolence of others helps make Christmas a little brighter for many families throughout the county, and this year that included several dozen.

The newspaper serves as a donation drop-off, DSS handles applications and provides the names of those selected, and Leinwand’s accepts the gift certificates. The United Way enables donations to be tax deductible.

The following are all of those who made donations this year:

• Annual Cain Family Dinner, $500.

• Woody Horton, $25.

• Renee Campbell Horton $25.

• Robin Herring, $100.

• Cephus J. Beatty, $50.

• Dr. Teressa McKoy Watts, $200.

• Laurie and Richard Smith, $100.

• Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, $50.

• Catherine and Charles DeVane, $100.

• Whimsical Flowers & Gifts, $450.

• Star Communications, $3,992.50.

• Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Tour of Churches, $260.

• United Way of Robeson County, $2,500.

• Bethlehem United Methodist Church, $100.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, Men’s Club, $2,500.

• Beth Car Presbyterian Church Women’s Circle, $100.

• Beth Car Presbyterian Adult Sunday School Class, $200.

• Anonymous, $50.

• Anonymous, $25.

• Anonymous, $25.

• Anonymous, $100.

• Anonymous, $100.

• Anonymous, $100.