Brightly shining: White Lake contest, merchants contests big hit in Warm Southern Christmas

WHITE LAKE — Clear lights, the end of the pier showing a cross.

Colored lights, festive and reflective of fun things that make us smile at Christmas.

Each was a winner in their respective categories in the inaugural Lighting of the Lake contest, sponsored by Duke Energy and put on by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Respectively, those two scenes came through as winners for Langston’s Motel and Cottages in the business category, and for Alaina and Derrick Gilchrist of Lake Shore Drive in the residential division.

Chamber Director Terri Dennison, director of the chamber, said there were a lot additional people not part of it this year, but as they have seen the success they are definitely interested in participating next year.

“I have heard from a couple of people and businesses about the results of the Lighting of the Lake,” she said.

Dennison has high hopes for more participants and the event being an annual happening.

“They all want to see it again,” she said.

The contest was part of the chamber’s overall theme to attract visitors for a Warm Southern Christmas. The theme this year was centered around lights, and getting folks to “Come for the Shopping… Stay for the Lights.”

The activities began on Thanksgiving Friday with a tree lighting on the corner of Broad and Poplar streets on the square of the Bladen County Courthouse, and a storefront decorating contest. The Elf Scavenger Hunt and the Lighting the Lake got going over the weekend and each continued deep into December.

The lake contest asked participants to register, photos were taken by the chamber, and voting was done through the internet’s social media channels. Merchants also had to register for the decorating contest, and scavenger hunt participants got cards punched and dropped them at the chamber’s office for a winner-take-all drawing.

Interest and participation was positive for all of the competition events.

The mother-daughter tandem of Aiyana and Angie Loury were winners of the savenger hunt, an event where entrants visited at least 10 stores over three weeks. The Lourys took home a giant stocking filled with goodies from merchants valued at more than $500.

Langston’s was champ of a division in which Regal Resort was second and White Lake Holiday Resort third.

The Gilchrists, who live at 326 Lake Shore Drive, prevailed ahead of second-place Kent Smith, 35 Myrtle Ave., and third-place Cheryl and Hector Ray, 97 Johnson St.

Ray’s on Broad Street in downtown Elizabethtown was winner of the storefront decorating contest.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.