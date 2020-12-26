ELIZABETHTOWN — Seventy-three coronavirus cases have been added to the Bladen County total since the county and state last reported on Wednesday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services Report indicates there were 43 cases added Thursday, 13 Friday and 17 on Saturday. There were no deaths reported during the three days.

Saturday was the first report in about 72 hours; the state and county each did not report on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, which were holidays in each organization.

Adding 43 cases in a single-day is the most since 48 were included in the Dec. 11 report.

The Bladen County Health Department said 199 cases — a new high — were considered active, including six hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,764 cases, 1,541 recoveries and 24 deaths.

The state did not give a detailed update for outbreaks and clusters Friday, and will also take next week off and next publish a report for each on Jan. 5.

The state says 69 people have had the first dose of vaccination in Bladen County. The ages 25-49 category has had 62 percent, ages 50-64 is 30 percent, ages 65-74 is 4 percent, and ages 18-24 is 3 percent. It is 0 percent for ages 75-and-up.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 596 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 363 in Bladenboro; 216 in Clarkton; 192 in East Arcadia; 106 in White Oak; 94 in Tar Heel; 49 in Council; 38 in Kelly; and 19 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,526 deaths, up 166 from Wednesday’s noon report. Sixty were in congregate living settings.

• 513,930 cases, up 19,419.

• 3,023 hospitalized, down 20.

• 6,708,088 tests, up 199,132.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 433 deaths and 33,504 cases. Cumberland has 134 deaths and 13,290 cases; Robeson has 136 deaths and 9,321 cases; Columbus has 82 deaths and 3,482 cases; Sampson has 59 deaths and 4,776 cases; and Pender has 22 deaths and 2,635 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,166 deaths and 45,389 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 319 nursing homes, 222 residential care facilities, 60 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, four in Columbus, three each in Sampson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (2,504) and 45.8 percent of the cases (235,254).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 530 deaths and 59,704 positive cases, Gaston County has 230 deaths and 14,708 cases, Rowan County has 162 deaths and 8,575 cases, Cabarrus County has 135 deaths and 10,573 cases, and Union County has 95 deaths and 11,653 cases — a total of 1,152 deaths and 105,213 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 337 deaths and 40,855 cases, Durham County has 135 deaths and 14,276 cases, Johnston County has 102 deaths and 10,990 cases, and Orange County has 63 deaths and 4,882 cases — a total of 637 deaths and 71,003 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 308 deaths and 23,482 cases, Forsyth County has 213 deaths and 19,697 cases, Randolph County has 117 deaths and 7,666 cases, and Davidson County has 77 deaths and 8,193 cases — a total of 715 deaths and 59,038 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 18.8 million confirmed cases and 331,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.1 million.

There have been more than 80.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.