ELIZABETHTOWN — Coronavirus recoveries went up by six and cases were reduced by three in the daily update Sunday from the Bladen County Health Department.

The net improvement dropped the active case total from a single-day high of 199 on Saturday to 190. Six people remain hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,761 cases, 1,547 recoveries and 24 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 596 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 364 in Bladenboro; 217 in Clarkton; 194 in East Arcadia; 106 in White Oak; 95 in Tar Heel; 50 in Council; 38 in Kelly; and 19 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,549 deaths, up 23 from Saturday’s noon report.

• 516,828 cases, up 2,898.

• 3,123 hospitalized, up 100.

• 6,737,864 tests, up 29,776.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 433 deaths and 33,614 cases. Cumberland has 134 deaths and 13,343 cases; Robeson has 136 deaths and 9,348 cases; Columbus has 82 deaths and 3,494 cases; Sampson has 59 deaths and 4,785 cases; and Pender has 22 deaths and 2,644 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,172 deaths and 45,455 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 319 nursing homes, 223 residential care facilities, 60 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, four in Columbus, three each in Sampson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 30 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.4 percent of the deaths (2,520) and 45.8 percent of the cases (236,773).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 540 deaths and 60,144 positive cases, Gaston County has 232 deaths and 14,789 cases, Rowan County has 162 deaths and 8,614 cases, Cabarrus County has 135 deaths and 10,673 cases, and Union County has 95 deaths and 11,786 cases — a total of 1,164 deaths and 106,006 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 337 deaths and 41,118 cases, Durham County has 135 deaths and 14,326 cases, Johnston County has 102 deaths and 11,040 cases, and Orange County has 63 deaths and 4,891 cases — a total of 637 deaths and 71,375 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 308 deaths and 23,628 cases, Forsyth County has 216 deaths and 19,814 cases, Randolph County has 118 deaths and 7,686 cases, and Davidson County has 77 deaths and 8,264 cases — a total of 719 deaths and 59,392 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 19 million confirmed cases and 332,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.1 million.

There have been more than 80.6 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.