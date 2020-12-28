Restaurant ratings: Latest inspection grades released

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, lodging businesses, nutrition sites, institutions, and residential care facilities.
The following are those grades for restaurants:
• Hibachi-Chinese, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 14.
• Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 97.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 4.
• Petrena’s Jamaican Grill, 97.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 17.
• Food Lion Deli, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 3.
• Cindy’s, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 4.
• Carolina Foods (Compass Canteen), 95 percent, Tar Heel, on Dec. 21.
• San Jose Restaurant, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 10.
• No. 1 Chinese, 94 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 15.
• Pizza Palace & Coney Island, 94 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 15.
• Fresh Foods Deli, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 9.
• Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 92.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 9.
• El Patron Grill, 90 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 1.
• Golden Run, 86 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 14.
The following are those grades for lodging businesses:
• The Elizabethtown Inn, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 18.
The following are those grades for nutrition sites:
• Elizabethtown, 100 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 7.
• Clarkton, 97 percent, Clarkton, on Dec. 7.
The following are those grades for institutions:
• Cape Fear Valley Healthcare, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 16.
• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 7.
• West Bladen Assisted Living, 96.5 percent, Bladenboro, on Dec. 16.
• Bladen East Helath & Rehab, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Dec. 22.
The following are those grades for residential care facilities:
• Turner’s Family Care Home, Approved, Bladenboro, on Dec. 3.
• Richardson’s Residential, Approved, Bladenboro, on Dec. 22.