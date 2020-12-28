Coronavirus: Active cases crosses 200; December tally is 436

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active coronavirus case total has risen to 204.

Monday’s update from the county Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services included 18 more cases and just four recoveries. Five people are hospitalized. Twenty-four have died.

The previous single-day high of active cases was 199, set on Saturday. Recoveries have risen by 374 this month, cases by 436 and deaths by five.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 598 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 373 in Bladenboro; 220 in Clarkton; 195 in East Arcadia; 109 in White Oak; 95 in Tar Heel; 51 in Council; 38 in Kelly; and 20 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,561 deaths, up 12 from Sunday’s noon report.

• 520,716 cases, up 3,888.

• 3,192 hospitalized, up 69.

• 6,774,026 tests, up 36,162.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 434 deaths and 33,840 cases. Cumberland has 134 deaths and 13,435 cases; Robeson has 136 deaths and 9,434 cases; Columbus has 82 deaths and 3,505 cases; Sampson has 60 deaths and 4,796 cases; and Pender has 22 deaths and 2,670 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,175 deaths and 45,606 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 319 nursing homes, 223 residential care facilities, 60 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 10 are in Cumberland, nine in Robeson, four in Columbus, three each in Sampson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Bladen and Cumberland have one cluster each.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 68 percent of the ventilators, 18 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (2,529) and 45.9 percent of the cases (239,006).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 543 deaths and 60,618 positive cases, Gaston County has 233 deaths and 14,907 cases, Rowan County has 162 deaths and 8,665 cases, Cabarrus County has 135 deaths and 10,772 cases, and Union County has 95 deaths and 11,910 cases — a total of 1,168 deaths and 106,872 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 337 deaths and 41,823 cases, Durham County has 135 deaths and 14,376 cases, Johnston County has 102 deaths and 11,132 cases, and Orange County has 63 deaths and 4,932 cases — a total of 637 deaths and 72,263 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 308 deaths and 23,810 cases, Forsyth County has 221 deaths and 19,947 cases, Randolph County has 118 deaths and 7,753 cases, and Davidson County has 77 deaths and 8,361 cases — a total of 724 deaths and 59,871 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 19.1 million confirmed cases and 333,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.2 million.

There have been more than 81 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.7 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.