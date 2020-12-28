Superintendent reflects on a decade leading Bladen County Schools

“I saw someone who was denied an opportunity to not only get the opportunity, but to excel. That reminds me of what our job is. … It’s about children and not grown folks.” Dr. Robert Taylor

ELIZABETHTOWN — For all the accomplishments, the up and downs that have included three significant protests in 14 months, the leader of Bladen County Schools traces his fondest moment to the core of the mission.

A student was enrolled. And later, on the way to graduating, she excelled.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor will exit from his post at the Bladen County Schools within the next few weeks.

He’ll become the deputy superintendent at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, serving under the leadership of Catherine Truitt. She’s a Republican and was elected state superintendent by North Carolina voters this fall. Taylor, a Democrat, doesn’t have an exact final day but in mid-December told the Bladen Journal in a one-on-one interview the interim superintendent, Dr. Jason Atkinson, will have the lead and his support on matters during his final days.

That includes, for example, the school board meeting in January.

Taylor began in Elizabethtown on July 1, 2011, after serving as an assistant superintendent with Clinton City Schools.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

What are the biggest accomplishments?

“The biggest accomplishment,” Taylor said, “what I set out to do in July of 2011 when I first came here — this is a huge overarching thing — my desire was to make Bladen County Schools a national model of how you provide a 21st century education in a rural community. Contrary to popular belief, we have become that. We have people that seek us out.

“One of those ways is how we give kids access to the digital landscape. When we became 1:1, that’s permeated all the way down to kindergarten. The work we did to make that possible has given us a platform to have kids get access. That made the difference in the terms of what we’ve been able to do in a digital perspective.”

The term 1:1 refers to laptops, or devices, available for each student and teacher to have access through the internet. In the early 2010s, it was a new initiative in public schools and among other obstacles a challenge to fund. Broadband availability in remote areas remains a challenge, including in Bladen County.

Taylor continued with a second accomplishment, saying, “We’ve modeled the needs for the right kind of child nutrition. That has resounded across the state and across the country. We’re not perfect, but we showed the community a model, and a community that has high needs students, and we showed them how to leverage it and help the students and the community.

“And then, graduation rate. We’re tops in the Sandhills Region. Poor Bladen County leads everybody. When you look at us with neighboring counties, Pender has been a tenth of a point ahead of us. That shows work we’re doing from an academic perspective is bearing fruit.

“And the last thing, where we’re headed from a financial perspective to a facilities perspective. We’re going to be in a financial position that we haven’t been in for the last 15 years. Everything has been about how we reduce spending, deal with smaller budgets, funds drying up — that’s what we’re moving away from.

“We’re going to have a solid fund balance. We’ll have retired the debt on two buildings still in great condition. Then we’ll have funding to do sorely needed projects that we’ve needed to do for the last 20 years. The funding is there. Having a new facility, hopefully if this grant goes through, and then constructing field houses at both East and West Bladen, and still not tax the community in a way that is strenuous — to do all of that, accomplish that, and not put a financial strain on the district …

“The greatest thing is that we’ve been able to bring respectability to Bladen County as the rest of the state sees us.”

The district has an application in with the state that, if approved, would provide a financial path to building a new school in Tar Heel for grades K-8 that replaces Tar Heel Middle and Plain View Elementary. The grant is a 3-to-1 match on dollars, up to $22 million. Taylor also referred to school debt to build East Bladen and West Bladen high schools; the last payment of about $850,000 will be made in June.

“I had a principal tell me this morning,” Taylor said. “It was nothing but tears and crying. We’re in a very different position as a district than before I came. It could have gone in any direction. The principal said we’ve had respectability brought back to the county. That’s what I’m proudest of. We’re seen differently across the state. We’ve only got 4,500 students, but it’s refreshing when the governor’s office, the General Assembly, the state board — they want to hear what we’re about.”

Why, who and what enabled these things to be accomplished?

“I think the why is the people,” Taylor said. “All of that starts out with the school board trusting you to make decisions, and giving you the flexibility to make mistakes, but mistakes that don’t necessarily kill you.

“It’s about knowing you have to identify quality principals, quality teachers, and quality district administrators, and giving them the support and resources to accomplish what you know can be done. If you don’t have the people to trust, the work can’t be done.

“The why is having a relationship with your community college — as I was told — that didn’t exist before I was in place, and before Dr. Findt and Dr. Lee were in place. A lot of that is people having the same vision. Having that relationship with your business community, and hearing from a Chuck Heustess that says that’s how they’ve developed the relationships that we have. It’s the people that cause the why to be in place.”

Taylor is referring to Dr. William Findt and Dr. Amanda Lee with Bladen Community College. Findt was college president from Aug. 1, 2008 until Jan. 1, 2019, and current president Lee began Feb. 1, 2019. Heustess is the leader of economic development for the county, serving as the county government’s director of EDC and the executive director of the independent nonprofit development arm Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial.

What challenges does the new superintendent face here?

“The most fragile thing that we face is the instability, those things from an economic system that could change things overnight,” Taylor said. By way of example, he added, “Losing quality people in a very small district.”

He went on to say, “What I can tell you, people recognize talent all the time and they won’t hesitate to steal them. There’s no shame in taking people in this business. Probably what we face as the biggest danger, is someone coming in and taking great talent. That’s hard for people to resist sometimes.”

What appealed about this position 10 years ago, and what should appeal now?

“I think the thing that appealed to me the most, you had a school system that was in duress, and they needed someone who was dedicated to the work,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to go into a system where everything is working perfectly. You don’t want to be the person who screws it up. But people don’t realize, a place in duress, there’s nowhere to go but up. This was where the work needs to be done.

“I would hope that a person that is interested in Bladen County, that the challenge is things have fallen into place.”

He said the potential candidate would be saying, “I’d like to be the person to come in and take it to the next level.”

He went on to say, “There were things I didn’t know if they would be appealing or not. There’s so much you don’t know. Even though I lived in Cumberland County since 1992, and worked in Sampson and Clinton City up until 2011, and I used to drive through the county all the time, but I really didn’t know a lot about the community. I went on faith, knew some people — it was the people.

“What was appealing to me is going to a place where the work needed to be done.”

What’s your best memory?

“My best memory is associated with Miriam Mendoza Ortiz,” Taylor said without a hesitation. “She was a student at West Bladen. She was an immigrant student that didn’t speak any English. Her parents came to my office with Mr. Rodriguez to translate. The school was reluctant to enroll her. I told them she would be enrolled, and enrolled today.”

He emphasized “would” and “today” in recalling the story.

“She graduated not only with honors, but as the starting point guard for the girls basketball team,” Taylor said. “I saw someone who was denied an opportunity to not only get the opportunity, but to excel.

“That reminds me of what our job is. That’s the one that always stands out to me. That will keep me and my working perspective — it’s about children and not grown folks.”

He refers to Jose Rodriguez, who was director of student support services. He retired not long after graduation by Ortiz, who was named co-MVP of West Bladen’s girls basketball team in 2014-15.

“She was an honor student and an athlete,” Taylor said. “To me, that’s what we are all about. Giving the students an opportunity to be the best they can be.”

Anything to add?

“The toughest thing is leaving as superintendent,” Taylor said. “I probably realized two or three years ago that I would probably not be a superintendent somewhere else because of the joy I’ve had here. I have had plenty of other offers. I knew the only way I would leave is to do something totally different. The Lord showed me, and I appreciate the opportunity the community gave me to be here.”

