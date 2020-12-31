ELIZABETHTOWN — As the nation struggles with executing a COVID-19 vaccination plan, the Bladen County Health Department says it is still in the first phase.

A release from the department on Thursday afternoon says it is innoculating “health-care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in those areas, health-care workers administering vaccine, and long-term care staff and residents — people in skilled nursing facilities and in adult, family, and group homes.”

On Dec. 15, Bladen County Hospital gave its first vaccinations and was one of the first 11 in the state to do so. It received 975 of the state’s first 84,800 doses. The Health Department received its first doses to administer on Dec. 21.

In the first two weeks, through Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services says 149 residents in Bladen County have received their first dose.

The Health Department did not give a specific day for the next phase to begin, saying only it would be “beginning early January.” That group, called phase 1B, includes anyone age 75 or older regardless of health status or living situation. Those in this group wishing to schedule an appointment for vaccination can call 910-862-6900, ext. 6220.

On Wednesday, cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced changes in the state’s distribution plan. Included was offering people 75 or older the vaccine as soon as Jan. 11.

About 175,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine arrived in the state the week of Dec. 21, which was the brand that went to the Health Department. Pfizer had delivered the first shipment. Cohen said the state expects to get about 60,000 doses weekly through the end of January.

“Vaccines will be available to everyone, but currently supplies are limited and will continue to be limited for the next few months,” Cohen said.

The next phase would be priority for health-care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older, followed by other health-care and frontline workers of all ages.

The state calls phase 2 all adults ages 65-74 regardless of chronic conditions. They’re followed by adults with high-risk medical conditions, anyone who is incarcerated and other essential workers, including those in transportation, water, food service, public health, construction, engineering and media.

For phase 3, college and high school students at least 16 years old will go first.

For phase 4, anyone can get a vaccine. Cohen expects that timeframe to be “well into the spring.”

The slow rollout in Bladen County and North Carolina mirrors the rest of the country. Counties and hospitals have taken different approaches, leading to long lines, confusion, frustration and jammed phone lines. There are logistical concerns and financial hurdles, officials say.

Also, vaccinations have to be tracked so the dispensement of the second dose 21 days after the first can be matched. In some areas, keeping the vaccines cold complicates their distribution. Cold storage in Bladen County is not an issue.

There have been 14 million doses distributed in the country through Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Wednesday, reported nearly 2.8 million injections had been given.

