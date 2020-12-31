Coronavirus: Bladen records 500th case in December

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five hundred.

That’s the number of coronavirus cases counted in December for Bladen County, its Health Department reported in daily updates throughout the month. There were 29 cases added Thursday, pushing to 82 the total in the last four days and 1,843 since the pandemic began.

The county says 206 are considered active, a single-day high topping Monday’s 204.

With 14 recoveries added, the county has logged 436 in December and 1,613 since the pandemic began. There have been 24 deaths, five of which were recorded this month to match the totals of August and September.

In adjacent counties in December, Cumberland had 23 deaths and 4,405 cases; Robeson had 27 deaths and 2,434 cases; Columbus had 12 deaths and 872 cases; Sampson had 18 deaths and 1,223 cases; and Pender had five deaths and 831 cases. In the major metropolitan counties, Mecklenburg logged 100 deaths and 18,793 cases; Wake had 55 deaths and 15,301 cases; and Guilford had 73 deaths and 7,651 cases.

North Carolina logged 1,487 deaths and 175,033 cases in December. Hospitalizations were up 1,527 from the first of the month to the end of the month, or 77.7 percent. Availability of ventilators was down from 72 percent to 66 percent, intensive care unit beds down from 23 percent to 15 percent, and all hospital beds down 30 percent to 22 percent.

The number of cases in the U.S. rose from more than 13.4 million with 267,000 deaths to more than 19.8 million cases and 344,000 deaths.

The state, in its report, said there were technical issues in reporting data on Tuesday. Thus, reports for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each are not actual 24-hour windows. There will be no report on Friday due to the state holiday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 619 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 402 in Bladenboro; 231 in Clarkton; 200 in East Arcadia; 110 in White Oak; 95 in Tar Heel; 54 in Council; 38 in Kelly; and 20 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two in Dublin, and one each in Tar Heel, Clarkton, Council, White Oak and Kelly. The latest is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,748 deaths, up 19 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 539,545 cases, up 6,715.

• 3,493 hospitalized, up 154.

• 6,898,509 tests, up 62,877.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 441 deaths and 35,018 cases. Cumberland has 138 deaths and 13,900 cases; Robeson has 137 deaths and 9,840 cases; Columbus has 83 deaths and 3,629 cases; Sampson has 61 deaths and 4,912 cases; and Pender has 22 deaths and 2,737 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,243 deaths and 46,544 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 326 nursing homes, 241 residential care facilities, 60 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 12 are in Cumberland, 10 in Robeson, five in Columbus, three each in Sampson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has one cluster.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 66 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (2,600) and 45.9 percent of the cases (248,027).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 554 deaths and 62,454 positive cases, Gaston County has 239 deaths and 15,513 cases, Rowan County has 168 deaths and 9,017 cases, Cabarrus County has 146 deaths and 11,161 cases, and Union County has 98 deaths and 12,505 cases — a total of 1,205 deaths and 110,650 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 344 deaths and 44,059 cases, Durham County has 141 deaths and 14,811 cases, Johnston County has 104 deaths and 11,570 cases, and Orange County has 65 deaths and 5,046 cases — a total of 654 deaths and 75,486 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 312 deaths and 24,500 cases, Forsyth County has 221 deaths and 20,643 cases, Randolph County has 123 deaths and 8,048 cases, and Davidson County has 85 deaths and 8,700 cases — a total of 741 deaths and 61,891 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 19.8 million confirmed cases and 344,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.2 million.

There have been more than 83.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.8 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.