For many, exiting 2020 is a chance to turn the page on new life experiences

I want to be generous, be more patient with people. This year really tested my patience. Just seeing the good in people is what I want to focus on.” Austin Fleming

ELIZABETHTOWN — For some, 2021 is bringing a season of change, a shifting of perspectives, and the possibilities for a fresh start and an opportunity to refocus.

Noel Dennis in Clarkton is quick to echo what everyone wants — for COVID-19 to die.

“I’m ready to get back to normal,” she said. “This year I am focusing on happiness and joy, and good health.”

Dennis said that she hopes that things get better for those that aren’t in good health, and that their health gets better.

“This year has made me more appreciative of what I have, and to share that with somebody else. I am looking forward to making plans,” she said.

Dennis has been teaching for 28 years and is looking toward making time to travel and do more over the next few years.

“I want to travel some and see my new granddaughter in Texas,” she said. “I want to visit them or have them here.”

Travel is on the horizon for Austin Fleming, who is moving to Tennessee for a job.

“I’m really looking forward to starting this new job I got with my uncle,” he said. “He’s a developer. I’ll be a superintendent, and just really looking forward to getting involved in a different community.”

One goal he has for the upcoming year is more than that.

“I want to be generous, be more patient with people,” Fleming said. “This year really tested my patience. Just seeing the good in people is what I want to focus on. A lot of the times you turn on the television and it is too much negativity.”

Moving is also coming for Annie Walker, who said she just bought a house in another state.

“I want to focus on reflection and spiritual growth is always a mindset,” she says. “I want to get back to more time with my grandchildren.”

Fleming’s friend Eli Stanley came up from Wilmington to have coffee with his friend, and they planned on getting a Melvins’ burger. Stanley is in seminary school.

“I’m going to continue my education and continue to grow my knowledge, and in my faith, and positive impact to the ones around me,” Stanley said.

Rodney and Tracy Smith both said that they have been enjoying more family time as well.Rodney was quick to say that he was looking toward 2021 and enjoying more family-oriented activities.

“My kids are getting older and grandkids are growing up,” Rodney said. “Going to ball games hopefully.”

They are planning to go to Illinois at Easter to see their oldest daughter.

“Getting back to somewhat normalcy at school, hopefully towards the end of the semester,” Tracy said. “Last Wednesday I found out that I did not have uterine cancer. We are closing 2020 on a perfect note.”

Rodney is the principal for the Bladen Early College High School, and this year in August will be bringing in a monumental moment for him. There’s a graduation to plan.

“We are going to start planning for that first graduating class and we are going to celebrate,” he said.

That class will graduate in 2022.

“We have prom planned, dances planned and have formed a PTO and we have had a great fundraiser,” Rodney added.

Pansy Hardy was making masks earlier in the year, and the new year is going to have to shift her focus more toward her family as well, she said.

“I’m going to start having to help my mother more,” she said.

Dennis said, “I am looking forward to everything yet to come, time with family. This year has brought families together. We cherish the time we do have together, outside.”

That family interest is additionally going toward a focus on genealogy research and ancestral heritage for Hardy.

“I’m going to do more research on who I am, my ancestors,” she said. “People need to know who they are, and their history in the United States. The younger people don’t know as much about it, and we need to teach them to know, both the good and the bad.”

Fleming said that he is picking up working on a hobby this year as well, focusing on his jiu jitsu.

“I like to focus on things that I suck at,” he said.

Stanley is going to work on reading more nonfiction.

“I have a lot of books that I’ve set to the side that I’ve been wanting to read and so this year I’m actually trying to tackle that list.”

Hardy shared her concern for the country’s spiritual health as well.

“I want to see the nation, and the people in general turn back to God this year,” she said. “That’s one of our main problems. Salvation is the happiest thing you can ever have.”

