Dream Works expands program offerings, including help for those dealing with a DWI

ELIZABETHTOWN — Dream Works is now offering DWI services to work with people who need counseling and assessments for drinking and driving.

Meredith DuBose, with the Bladen Disaster Recovery Team and Dream Works, said a new program is coming to help those dealing with the consequences of drinking and driving.

“We just got our DWI services up and running,” she said.

The counseling at Dream Works includes services for Driving While Intoxicated, and can give those in need a step toward working to get their licenses back when they have been revoked.

“We are offering assessments and treatment,” she said.

The program has only been solidified in the last week, and she said that one of the biggest assets is that it has flexibility in methods of attending.

“Right now our counseling is mostly virtual,” she said.

If someone doesn’t have internet access at home to have their counseling appointment, there’s the opportunity to go to Dream Works and use the wireless internet there.

“They can come into the office like usual,” she said, adding that a space has been set up for the purpose.

This way they can get their treatment and assessment hours in to satisfy the needs of the judicial system, plus work toward getting their license back if their license was revoked.

DuBose additionally meets with clients at Dream Works for other counseling needs.

They also have counseling for disaster and crisis-related concerns, along with other services to help those in need. Right now they are offering food distribution, assistance with virtual school transitions and other issues.

“Some people are dealing with fires and losses of jobs, and we want to hear from anyone,” she said.

DuBose said they are working diligently to connect anyone with whatever services they need.

“We want to let more people know about what we are doing, and that it is so much more than what is posted on Facebook,” she said.

At some point, DuBose said they hope to showcase what work has been done in 2020 and this DWI program is just one of many parts.

“We just finished getting it established in the last month, and we have had a couple of clients,” she said.

Anyone interested in more information about their services should call DuBose at 910-674-9261.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.