Coronavirus: Two deaths, 81 cases added; numbers jump in E’town, White Lake, Bladenboro, Clarkton

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two deaths and 81 cases were added to Bladen County’s coronavirus tally for the combined reports of Friday and Saturday.

There are 264 cases considered active, easily topping the previous single-day high of 206 set Thursday.

The county Health Department and state Department of Health and Human Services — which did not have reports on Jan. 1 because it is a state holiday — released the information shortly after noon. Eighty-two cases had been added in the last four reports of 2020. The 163 cases in six days is the worst stretch the county has encountered, and is more than were recorded in all 31 reports for August.

The county counted 34 cases on Saturday, and 47 on Friday, DHHS said in its report. Since Thursday’s last report, the DHHS report by ZIP code has had increases of 29 in Elizabethtown and White Lake, 26 in Bladenboro and 12 in Clarkton.

Twenty-one recoveries were added. Nine people remain hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, Bladen County has had 26 deaths, 1,924 cases and 1,634 recoveries.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 648 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 428 in Bladenboro; 243 in Clarkton; 207 in East Arcadia; 113 in White Oak; 95 in Tar Heel; 54 in Council; 39 in Kelly; and 23 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council, and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,892 deaths, up 144 from Thursday’s noon report.

• 558,537 cases, up 18,892. There were 9,365 reported between Friday and Saturday, the state said. Sixty over the two-day stretch were in congregate living settings.

• 3,479 hospitalized, down 14.

• 7,031,462 tests, up 132,953.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 18 of 24 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, and one is ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 445 deaths and 36,212 cases. Cumberland has 140 deaths and 14,324 cases; Robeson has 139 deaths and 10,189 cases; Columbus has 83 deaths and 3,775 cases; Sampson has 61 deaths and 5,035 cases; and Pender has 22 deaths and 2,889 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,303 deaths and 47,419 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 331 nursing homes, 256 residential care facilities, 62 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 13 are in Cumberland, 10 in Robeson, five in Columbus, three each in Sampson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has one cluster.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 17 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.6 percent of the deaths (2,658) and 45.8 percent of the cases (255,966).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 568 deaths and 64,442 positive cases, Gaston County has 243 deaths and 16,093 cases, Rowan County has 172 deaths and 9,488 cases, Cabarrus County has 151 deaths and 11,608 cases, and Union County has 101 deaths and 13,039 cases — a total of 1,235 deaths and 114,670 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 348 deaths and 44,954 cases, Durham County has 141 deaths and 15,184 cases, Johnston County has 113 deaths and 11,925 cases, and Orange County has 65 deaths and 5,192 cases — a total of 667 deaths and 77,255 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 318 deaths and 25,445 cases, Forsyth County has 225 deaths and 21,208 cases, Randolph County has 127 deaths and 8,381 cases, and Davidson County has 86 deaths and 9,007 cases — a total of 756 deaths and 64,041 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 20.1 million confirmed cases and 348,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.3 million.

There have been more than 84.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.8 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.