DUBLIN — Wednesday and Thursday are the final days to register for the spring semester at Bladen Community College.

The college will begin classes on Monday.

The advising center is open to assist potential students. Contact the center by phone at 910-879-5584 or by email at bccadvising@bladencc.edu.

“What is so exciting in particular about this semester is its anticipated offering of new programs, the new buildings, and the continuation of safe protocols to ensure the health and safety of all on our campus,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college. “We begin 2021 with growth and increased resources for our students, faculty and staff.”

Counselors and faculty advisors are available to help students who need to register for classes, figure out financial aid, inquire about scholarships or find other information about the college.

“The staff and faculty of BCC are always energized when students return for spring semester after the holidays,” Jeff Kornegay said in a release. He’s the executive vice president and chief academic officer. “The excitement of new opportunities and new beginnings prevails.”

Sondra Guyton, the vice presient for Workforce and Continuing Education, said spring enrollment is typically strong.

“Our new GEER scholarships are expected to lead to a robust enrollment and students should inquire about this opportunity now as it is on a first come, first serve basis,” she said.

GEER is an acronym for Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is a part of the federal CARES Act.

More information is available by calling 910-879-5500 or going onto the internet to bladencc.edu.

