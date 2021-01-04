Relay for Life planning virtual event in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Like a number of events, the Bladen County Relay for Life didn’t happen last year.

But organizer Mary Williams is still hoping to put something together for this year.

“We are looking toward putting a virtual event for the beginning of 2021,” Williams said. “I am starting the process in January to wrap up in February.”

Williams is hoping to put together a challenge for everyone involved with Relay. She also said that there will be a definitive answer about the logistics around the second week in January.

“If it is final before then I’ll let everyone know,” she said.

Exactly what kind of virtual event will be coming is still being determined.

“I hope the vaccine will be productive,” she said. “I want to get back into the swing of things in a couple of months.

My great hope is that we will be able to gradually come back into our fullness safely, which is first on our list of hopes.”

Williams wants to be sure everything that happens for patients particularly stays focused with safety in the forefront.

“I want hope and healing for 2021,” Williams said.

The last Bladen County Relay for Life was in April of 2019. Other events were held throughout the year to raise funds, including a play, Valentine’s Day events, and other programs through individual fundraising events.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.