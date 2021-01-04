FIVE TO KNOW: Governor warned Dec. 8 of more actions, and numbers are worse

ELIZABETHTOWN – Bladen County set a COVID-19 record in December.

So did a lot of other places.

However, this was also among the first places the vaccine was distributed. Supplies of it are now coming in weekly.

As the new year begins, just where do we stand as the 11th month of the coronavirus battle begins?

Here’s five to know:

Restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper’s next move on restrictions is expected this week. His latest executive order issued in early December expires on Friday.

On Dec. 8, he said, “Let me be clear: We will do more if our trends do not improve. That means additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or shopping and retail capacity. None of us wants that.”

Deaths, hospitalizations and cases have continued to rise.

The order kept gathering limits the same: no more than 10 for indoors, and no more than 50 for outdoors. High schools are being allowed 25 in the gym for volleyball and basketball games. There was also no change to the face covering mandate, or the rules on how businesses operate with capacity restrictions and enforce the mask rule.

In Executive Order N0. 181:

• All individuals must stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless an exception applies.

• Events or convenings outside a home must end or be paused at 10 p.m., and guests must travel home. This includes high school athletics. College and pro teams are exempt.

• Alcohol sales, for on-site consumption, is prohibited from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Dine-in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, parks, museums and acquariums, certain retail establishments, and some other businesses must observe a “night-time public closure period” from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. There’s an exemption for workers, such as those stocking shelves or doing bookkeeping. There’s also an exception for take-out and delivery for restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries; and for retailers selling groceries, medication, health-care supplies and fuel.

Town halls

Most in the county are closed to the public, and where possible, drive-thrus are being used. A definite exception is Bladenboro. Dublin and East Arcadia are also more open than not.

• Bladenboro: Town Hall is open to the public. There is also a drive-thru. Social distancing, masks, and limits on customers in the building apply.

• Dublin: Town Hall is open with a partition in place. The drop box is available as well.

• East Arcadia Hall is open, but the pubilc can’t go in any further than the desk in the front. The exception is for town commissioner meetings.

• Elizabethtown: Town Hall is closed to the public. Everyone must use the drive-thru.

• White Lake: Town Hall is closed to the public. The drive-thru is open. If staff has to meet with anyone, a meeting is scheduled by appointment and are held in the council chambers with strict social distancing.

• Clarkton: Town Hall is closed until further notice. To reach someone, call 910-647-5961.

• Tar Heel: The municipal building is closed except for meetings.

Public schools

Bladen County Schools began the second semester Monday, with all grades K-12 in remote learning. The state calls it Plan C.

Food service is being provided to students using buses, as was the case for much of last calendar year after the coronavirus broke out here in March.

If conditions with the virus are favorable, the district would transition to what the state calls Plan B. That is the plan that enables students to receive in-person instruction two days a week, either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and have learning through the internet the other three days. This would extend for all grades K-12.

A third phase would be set to begin Feb. 15. That would send students in grades K-4 back into Plan A, which is in-person instruction four days a week with Wednesday used as a deep cleaning day. Grades 5-12 would remain in Plan B.

At Emereau: Bladen Charter School, the second semester resumed Monday. The school with grades K-9 resumed the same schedule in place at the close of the first.

In K-5, students attend four days a week and are in remote learning on Wednesdays, a day reserved for deep cleaining. In grades 6-9, students attend either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, and have learning through the internet the other three days.

Elizabeth Cole, the executive director, said about one-third of the 655 students are on 100 percent remote learning.

College

Bladen Community College begins the spring semester on Monday.

There will be a mixture of classes that are in-person and remote through the internet.

“This semester all classes are using remote instruction to some degree,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college. “I have not received the final report from the instructional area as to which, if any, classes will be meeting face-to-face next week. We will be working with our instructors to respond on an individual class basis as to the safest and most appropriate manner to hold class. We are also prepared to switch to a mandatory remote instructional mode if needed at any time.”

Alert system

The state introduced the COVID-19 County Alert System as 2020 came to a close.

On the first two, Bladen was coded orange — the middle tier. Red indicates critical community spread, orange is substantial and yellow is significant.

On the Tuesday before Christmas, the county went into red. Most of the state is, too. There were 65 counties in the red, 27 orange and eight yellow. Two weeks earlier, there were 48 red, 34 orange and 18 yellow.

Of adjacent counties, Sampson and Columbus remain orange; Cumberland, Robeson and Pender are red. The nearest yellow county is Greene about an hour away, one of just three east of Raleigh.