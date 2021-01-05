U.S. 701 bridge reducing to 1-lane for inspection on Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Traffic delays are expected Wednesday when the N.C. Department of Transportation conducts an inspection of the U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River.

Only a single span of what was formerly twin spans is operational. The bridge is in the process of being replaced, with scheduled completion in 2024.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the bridge will become alternating one-way traffic.

DOT, in a release, said it anticipates both lanes resuming two-way traffic following the inspection.

The Cape Fear River is out of its banks, having encroached within a few yards of the playground equipment in Tory Hole Park on the south side. According to the measurement about a mile down river at Lock and Dam No. 2, the river is 5 feet above flood stage. Upstream at Lock and Dam No. 3, the river crested at 51.3 feet Monday and was at 50.1 on Tuesday. Flood stage is 42 feet there.

