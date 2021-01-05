Home News Clarkton reschedules meeting, closes Town Hall News Clarkton reschedules meeting, closes Town Hall Bladen Journal - January 5, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal CLARKTON — The January meeting for the town of Clarkton board has been rescheduled to 6 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Town Hall. Town Hall is also closed to the public until further notice. View Comments Elizabethtown mist enter location 20 ° C 20.1 ° 20 ° 100 % 0kmh 100 % Wed 24 ° Thu 23 ° Fri 20 ° Sat 17 ° Sun 19 °