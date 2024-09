ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker’s office has announced three arrests.

Anna Lambert is facing charges involving drugs and not having a license, and Joshua Locklear faces charges related to drugs including heroin. They were together when stopped on Tar Heel Road on Dec. 30. Lambert told officers marijuana was in the vehicle, leading to a search. Bond for Locklear was set at $25,000.

Jeremy Jernigan is facing charges related to methamphetamine and marijuana. He was stopped by deputies near White Lake on Dec. 16. The vehicle was searched using a K-9. Bond for Jernigan was set at $10,000.