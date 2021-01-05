ELIZABETHTOWN — Nine people in Bladen County remained hospitalized of 266 coronavirus cases considered active on Tuesday.

It is a new high for one-day total of cases. There were no recoveries added Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 26 deaths, 1,943 cases, and 1,651 recoveries.

The state says 215 people in the county have been given their first dose of the vaccine against the virus. Across the state, there have been 109,799 to get their first dose and 461 to complete the vaccine series.

In the Tuesday evening update on outbreaks and clusters, Elizabethtown Health and Rehab was listed for outbreaks with 11 staff and five residents. On the cluster report, Emereau: Bladen Charter School is no longer listed.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 658 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 432 in Bladenboro; 249 in Clarkton; 210 in East Arcadia; 113 in White Oak; 95 in Tar Heel; 54 in Council; 39 in Kelly; and 23 in Dublin.

There are 10 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Lake. There have been three each in Bladenboro and East Arcadia, two each in Dublin, Clarkton and Council, and one each in Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. One is not attached to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 6,996 deaths, up 55 from Monday’s noon report.

• 575,396 cases, up 5,285.

• 3,781 hospitalized, up 146.

• 7,150,588 tests, up 31,387.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 39 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 9 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Ages for 17 of 26 deaths are suppressed; three are ages 75-and-older, two are ages 65-74, two are ages 50-64, and two are ages 25-49.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 20 percent, 18-24 has 14 percent, 17-and-under has 10 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 60 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 448 deaths and 37,003 cases. Cumberland has 141 deaths and 14,716 cases; Robeson has 139 deaths and 10,352 cases; Columbus has 85 deaths and 3,836 cases; Sampson has 61 deaths and 5,106 cases; and Pender has 22 deaths and 2,993 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 3,333 deaths and 48,102 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 337 nursing homes, 261 residential care facilities, 63 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, 13 are in Cumberland, 10 in Robeson, five in Columbus, three each in Sampson and Pender, and one in Bladen.

Cumberland has one cluster.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 65 percent of the ventilators, 15 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories are at least four months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 38.5 percent of the deaths (2,692) and 45.9 percent of the cases (264,440).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 579 deaths and 66,419 positive cases, Gaston County has 249 deaths and 16,651 cases, Rowan County has 174 deaths and 9,852 cases, Cabarrus County has 152 deaths and 12,042 cases, and Union County has 103 deaths and 13,554 cases — a total of 1,257 deaths and 118,518 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 351 deaths and 46,759 cases, Durham County has 141 deaths and 15,487 cases, Johnston County has 113 deaths and 12,278 cases, and Orange County has 66 deaths and 5,326 cases — a total of 671 deaths and 79,850 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 318 deaths and 26,290 cases, Forsyth County has 231 deaths and 21,691 cases, Randolph County has 129 deaths and 8,666 cases, and Davidson County has 86 deaths and 9,425 cases — a total of 764 deaths and 66,072 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 20.9 million confirmed cases and 355,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 10.3 million.

There have been more than 86.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.8 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.