Demolition of blighted property moves forward

ELIZABETHTOWN — A house on Poplar Street next to the Thompson Small Engine Repair is up for demolition, with the town reimbursing half of the money needed.

“We had money set aside to do this,” said Cameron West, the town’s code enforcement officer.

The demolition incentive grant was for half of the costs to tear down the structure, which is owned by Lisa Allison. She would receive reimbursement for $2,850, which was the lowest proposal, once work is completed and proof of payment has been provided.

West said that anyone interested in seeing if their blighted property qualifies should contact him at the Town Hall.

“If it’s optimal for demolition, then it would be out for bids,” he said.

Once those are received, the Town Council can then approve the funds, which they did for Allison on Monday night.

The Elizabethtown Cemetery project continues to move at a rapid clip, with the notice to proceed being received on Dec. 30. That, in addition to the Greene’s Lake Conservation Park, are moving along nicely.

The cemetery project, which is a massive undertaking involving retaining walls and drainage, is set with the contractor to begin mobilization this month.

“Work will start in February, and that is slightly ahead of schedule,” Town Manager Eddie Madden said during Monday’s meeting.

Greene’s Lake Conservation Park is also moving forward.

“The project there is moving on nicely,” said Madden. “The playground is nearing completion and restrooms will begin tomorrow, actually. The site work and prep work for it has already been done but the concrete prep and framing will begin as early as tomorrow.

“We’re expecting park benches and picnic tables to be delivered sometime in mid-March. The signs for both entrances of the park will go in in January as well.”

Previously the discussion was for mulching the trails, but now they are going to be paved.

Madden additionally reported that the thinning project for the 32 acres in the industrial park finished on Monday, and he said that there is a considerable difference. The contractor is expected to move across the street to the 100-acre tract this week as well.

