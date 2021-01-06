Elizabethtown getting facelift, on the ground and digitally

ELIZABETHTOWN — Signage at the town’s gateways, and flower beds in the downtown corridor and at the farmers market are being enhanced.

Included in the upcoming beautification projects are all four of the signs that are in the town’s limits, Town Manager Eddie Madden shared with the Town Council on Monday night. The two welcome signs along U.S. 701 coming into town from White Lake, and another on N.C. 41 are included, as are two at Browns Creek and Browns Landing.

Shrubs are to be removed and replaced with daylilies; mulch will also be put in. The signs will be pressure washed and the area treated for ants and weeds. The town has contracted with JTS Group Inc. out of Lumberton to do the work.

The flower beds along the sidewalks of Poplar and Broad streets will be cleaned up as well, similar to the one in front of United Bank. At the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market the islands will be treated for ants and mulching will happen around the sign.

Madden said the town’s website, elizabethtownnc.org, has been revamped for a cleaner and more streamlined experience. He praised the work of Terri Dennison and Cameron West of the town staff. Dennison also leads the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The website now includes direct links for agendas and minutes of the Town Council meetings. Attachments available to board members can be easily viewed by the public.

“Terri and Cameron West have done a phenomenal job replacing our website, which is now more modernized,” Madden said.

The chamber’s website, elizabethtownwhitelake.com, includes a video highlighting different scenic areas and the outdoor recreation aspects of the town. Click on “Things to Do and See.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.