Lumberton hospital full; potential non-emergency patients warned of delays

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s hospital is full and officials there are urging potential patients to use alternative facilities.

UNC Health Southeastern, formerly known as Southeastern Regional Medical Center, is licensed for 292 general acute care beds and 33 psychiatry beds. A release on Wednesday urged those needing medical care to “visit their family physician or use local clinics for all health conditions not requiring emergency care as currently all staffed beds at the medical center are occupied and patients seeking admission are facing delays.”

“Persons with true emergencies, such as trauma or chest pain, should not hesitate to come in for emergency care,” Jason Cox said. He’s the system’s vice president and chief operating officer. “Patients who do seek care from the Emergency Department will be treated in order of the seriousness of their condition. Individuals who seek emergency care for minor health issues will likely face extensive delays.”

Southeastern Health’s primary care and walk-in clinics can help those feeling sick or seeking non-emergency medical care.

The walk-in clinics include Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall, Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke, and Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.