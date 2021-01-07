Curfew, executive order extended three weeks; no new restrictions issued

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has begged, pleaded and restricted.

Still, the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to climb.

Wednesday, he went with a different approach. The governor extended his latest executive order for three weeks and didn’t impose further restrictions, while his Cabinet-level Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen for the first time issued a “secretarial directive.”

“We have turned the page on a new year — one that we’re hoping will bring better times. But as we know, the virus didn’t disappear at midnight on December 31,” Cooper said in a prepared release. “In fact, in North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days. No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we must treat it that way.”

Cooper’s executive orders are lawful. Cohen’s directive isn’t, but mimicked the warnings already issued.

Her document said in part, “individuals in North Carolina are directed to adhere” to the following:

• Wear a mask at all times, and social distance.

• Do not enter any indoor public spaces where anyone is unmasked or when you see crowds of people who are not physically distanced.

• Stay home except for essential activities of going to work, school, getting health care, caring for family members, or buying food.

• If over age 65, or a high risk for developing serious illness, avoid leaving your home.

• Do not gather with individuals you do not live with; multiple households should not co-mingle.

• Avoid settings where people may congregate in large numbers, such as entertainment venues.

• If gathering with individuals you do not live with, assume you have become infected and get tested.

The document said it goes into effect immediately and remains so until the state of emergency, declared in Cooper’s Executive Order No. 116, is modified, rescinded or replaced.

Cooper’s executive order Wednesday is No. 188. It begins at 5 p.m. Friday and keeps in place the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew through 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Other key elements that went into effect Dec. 11 with Executive Order No. 181 and remain so now:

• Events or convenings outside a home must end or be paused at 10 p.m., and guests must travel home. This includes high school athletics. College and pro teams are exempt.

• Alcohol sales, for on-site consumption, is prohibited from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Dine-in restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, parks, museums and acquariums, certain retail establishments, and some other businesses must observe a “night-time public closure period” from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. There’s an exemption for workers, such as those stocking shelves or doing bookkeeping. There’s also an exception for take-out and delivery for restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries; and for retailers selling groceries, medication, health-care supplies and fuel.

The order kept gathering limits the same: no more than 10 for indoors, and no more than 50 for outdoors. There still is no change to the rule that allows a percentage of fans to attend college and pro games at outdoor venues.

There was also no change to the face covering mandate, or the rules on how businesses operate with capacity restrictions and enforce the mask rule.

When Cooper made the announcement Dec. 8, he said, “Let me be clear: We will do more if our trends do not improve. That means additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or shopping and retail capacity. None of us wants that.”

However, he arguably did not follow through on that threat Wednesday.

The day he made that statement, cases had went up 4,670 in the previous 24 hours and 2,373 people were hospitalized. Wednesday, the comparison numbers were 6,952 cases added in the last 24 hours and 3,893 were hospitalized. Between Dec. 8 and Wednesday, deaths went up 1,471 (20.7 percent of all deaths since the pandemic began) and cases went up 178,316 (30.6 percent).

