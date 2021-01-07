His quick thinking, and action, prevents a house fire tragedy

ELIZABETHTOWN — Quick thinking and knowledge from Boy Scouts all came into play for Jaylen Smith when there was a fire in his house Tuesday.

“So I’m getting ready to do my school work and I smelled smoke and walked into the kitchen saw the washing machine on fire,” Smith said. “And then I called my mom and she told me to go outside.”

It wasn’t long and his grandfather got there, along with the Elizabethtown Fire Department. The house is located in the neighborhood behind Christopher’s Steakhouse, on Brisson Avenue.

Wednesday afternoon he was standing in the bay of the new fire station with some of the firefighters who came to present him with a certificate, challenge coin, a personal note and a volunteer firefighter mask.

Fire Chief Nick West presented the Life Safety Award to Smith.

“For your heroic actions of recognizing and alerting family to hazards of a fire in your home…. This life safety action has not only preserved property but life and the well being of others in the community,” it reads.

“He recognized there was a problem and he knew exactly what to do,” West said. “We’re very proud of you.”

Davis Alsup, Thomas Johnson and Jonathan Norris responded to the call that was dispatched at 7:53 a.m.

Norris said at first it was just like any other call. This one was special because they don’t often get to interact much with the younger children.

“When I had seen him at the door with tears built up in his eyes, it kind of hit a little different, especially being a father myself,” Norris said. “After I realized that the home wasn’t in immediate danger, I felt like it was really my job then to go and try to comfort him and make sure he was OK.”

“I was very traumatized yesterday,” said Jaylen’s mom, Ashley.

She said that her son was worried about her and that she was going to have to buy a new washing machine.

“We can easily replace a washing machine but we can’t replace a life,” West said. “That was quick thinking. Get out of the house and call 911.”

Jaylen’s brother Cayden was there, along with his little brother Christian. Jaylen’s dad, Montreal was there with him and Jaylen’s grandmother, Drusilla Smith, came to show their support.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.